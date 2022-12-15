BRONSON — On Saturday, WAG Gives Back held a pet food drive for the vets at the American Legion in Bronson. Jodi Smith, with the Auxiliary, had reached out to WAG Gives Back to see if we could help her provide pet food for veterans in need. WAG Gives Back was more than honored to do so.
We were able to help 20 vets, and provide dog and or cat food, with one large bag of food each. WAG Gives Back and Smith hope to make this event a quarterly event in 2023. We are extremely grateful to the vets and their families who sacrifice for our freedoms.
WAG Gives Back was a concept idea put forth to Williston Animal Group Inc. by Melissa Ruede, secretary for the Board of Directors of WAG. The board agreed to this community outreach program and a committee was formed, with Ruede as the Chairwoman of the program. The committee consists of five people. So, it is small, yet mighty.
The mission for WAG Gives Back is to help the community keep their dogs in their loving homes. Hopefully, decreasing abandonments and owner surrenders. WAG Gives Back does not have its own budget. It is shared with WAG and dependent on WAG’s bills first. So, the committee had no idea what success would look like in our first year.
But, I can say since we started in May of this year, WAG Gives Back has been able to have a food drive every single month, helping 30 families each time to feed their dogs. And sometimes we have cat food, too. We have been able to assist seven people with spaying/neutering their dogs.
I must thank SPARR in Williston, Vocal in Ocala, Chewy in Ocala, and Walmart in Chiefland. Without these great partners donating food to us, we would not have the extra to have our food drives.
For the community to learn more about our food drives, and how to sign up, please follow our Facebook page. That is where you will get all of the updates. If you need assistance affording your dog, you must be willing to keep your dog. Please visit the link below. It is also on our Facebook page, and there will be an option to apply for a micro-grant.
https://www.facebook.com/willistonanimalgroup/
https://linktr.ee/willistonanimalgroupflorida?fbclid=IwAR3Sz2pJZ5wrNmQEtXPp7JWCzVWc8TOM9XNvDpVSq-JrLf38qeEW-7B_isg
Williston Animal Group Inc is a 501C3 dog rescue located in Williston. They pull their dogs from local shelters that are partners with them. They are fully staffed by volunteers and funded by awesome donors and community supporters. They are always in need of more volunteers and of course donors.
To learn about volunteering with WAG, or if you would like to become a donor, you can email them at info@willistonanimalgroup.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.