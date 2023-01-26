WAG Gives Back holds first-ever free microchip event

WILLISTON — WAG Gives Back held its first-ever free microchip event Saturday at the Ornan Masonic Lodge in Williston.
We were able to chip six beautiful pups. This was a trial run for future events, and we did learn a few things we need to tweak. All in all, it was a great day. This event was delayed once due to Hurricane Ian.
We hope to do these quarterly with the next one possibly in April. Anyone who may be interested can follow our Facebook page where we will announce the next event and how to sign up, https://www.facebook.com/willistonanimalgroup/.
This event would not have been possible without a vet on the premises. We were fortunate to find two who were willing to help us out, Krista and Kathleen. I can not thank them enough. We also had two vet techs, Meghan and Cindy, to place the microchips and Olivia who assisted in holding the dogs for the procedure. Plus, my whole WAG Gives Back team, Melissa Ruede, Carol Tchebanoff, Reagan Anderson, Debra McRandall and Caitlin Ruede. The Lodge graciously allowed us to hold the event in their building.
WAG Gives Back is a community outreach program for Williston Animal Group. We hold a monthly dog food drive and are working on other ways to assist the community. The mission for WAG Gives Back is to assist the community where we can to keep dogs in already loving homes, decreasing owner-surrenders, and abandonment.
Williston Animal Group is a 501(C)(3) dog rescue. They are fully staffed by volunteers and funded completely by donations. If you would like to learn more about them, please visit their Facebook page, or their website, https://williston animalgroup.org/.
