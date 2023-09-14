Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bring help, hope

Damage done by Hurricane Idalia is evident as you drive through neighborhoods on the Central West Coast of Florida. What is also clear is that we are our brother’s keeper, as shown by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their yellow “helping hands” t-shirts.
During the the first two weekends after Idalia, over 2,000 volunteers from Georgia, Alabama and Florida mucked out houses, removed downed trees and yard debris, and answered thousands of calls from survivors requesting aid. The calls, received through the Crisis Cleanup hotline, were catalogued and converted into work orders.
Crisis Cleanup is a disaster work order management platform that has helped more than 80,900 homes and businesses find the helping hands needed to get on the path to recovery following a disaster. With the collaboration of over 1,800 volunteer organizations, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the hotline has been vital in cleanup efforts including Ian, Ida, Sally, Irma, Matthew, Andrew, Sandy, Ida, Michael, and other disasters.
Giving assistance and providing hope to those in need follows the example of Jesus Christ. One Latter-day Saint youth volunteer stated: “If we don’t help each other, who’s going to help us? We need each other.”
