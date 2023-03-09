Victory Martial Arts recognizes students for participation in Month of Kindness

CHIEFLAND — Nine martial arts students at Victory Martial Arts in Chiefland were honored on March 2 for participating in the Month of Kindness.
Each student received a certificate and a patch for his or her uniform after performing 12 acts of kindness in the community. At Victory Martial Arts, it is not only about kicking and punching, but also about becoming great men and women. Eleven students in all were honored.
As Sensei, my responsibility to my students is to teach them skills to help protect themselves. It is also my duty to instill discipline and humanity, ultimately to create a good citizen and someone who sets the example for others to follow.
We just started our Gold Star Program for our students who are still school age. They provide us a report card that shows straight A’s and they will earn a Gold Star for their uniform lapel. We are firm believers that all our students have balance in their lives, and a proper education is important to their overall success.
Victory Martial Arts in Chiefland just celebrated its 1-year anniversary. We are honored to be part of this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.