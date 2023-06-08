Unity Family Community Center Inc. receives grant to support summer literacy

WILLISTON — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Unity Family Community Center Inc. a $1,500 grant to support summer literacy.
This local grant is a part of the foundation’s largest, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states, in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
The Great Outdoors Summer Reading Program will prepare students during the summer to increase in reading and provide parents an opportunity to read with their children during summer vacation.
The program will serve 45 children ages 5-12. The participants will receive one-on-one and small group reading instruction while enjoying the outdoors.
The outcome of the summer reading program is to ensure students’ academic; social and emotion issues are addressed by reading to be prepared for the upcoming school term and have completed at least 10 books and comprehension worksheets over the summer break.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, said. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, DGLF awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.
The foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.
Created in 2002, Unity Family Community Center Inc. (UFCC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. UFCC’s mission is to improve the quality of life of families and individuals by providing services designed to create a culture of change.
UFCC’s vision is to transform the community through health initiatives, social services and economic development. The agency can use its resources, expertise, and history of quality care to improve the lives of youth through role models, improved family support, strengthened coping skills and productive lifestyles.
About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation:
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency.
Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.
