Unity Family Community Center, Inc. receives $1,500 grant

WILLISTON — Unity Family Community Center, Inc. (UFCC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. UFCC’s mission is to improve the quality of life of families and individuals by providing services designed to create a culture of change.
The First Federal Foundation recently awarded the organization a $1,500 grant to support summer literacy.
“The Great Outdoors Summer Reading Program was to prepare students to increase their reading skills during the summer,” Willie A. Battles, UFCC President and CEO, said. “The program served 48 children ages 5-12 years of age. The participants received one-on-one and small-group reading instruction while enjoying the outdoors.”
“The outcome of the summer reading program is to ensure students’ academic, social and emotional issues are addressed by reading to be prepared for the upcoming school term and have completed at least 10 books with comprehension worksheets over the summer break.”
“The impact of the summer program was awarding to the students, and the staff looks for greater progress in the academic performance in the 2023-2024 school year.”
The First Federal Foundation supports organizations that support activities that improve the quality of life for low to moderate-income communities. Giving is foundational to First Federal Bank’s culture.
To learn more about Unity Family Community Center, contact Executive Director Joyce Wilson at 352-529-2030 or visit www.ufcc florida.org.
