WILLISTON — On Monday, the Williston Police Department announced in a social media post that the Levy County Spring Term Grand Jury returned a True Bill indicting Kentavious Brown, 22, and Isaac Williams, 20, both of Williston, on premeditated first-degree murder with no bond.
The two men are accused of shooting Malik Hall in a incident that occurred on Feb. 5 close to the Old Williston Middle School at Northeast Fourth Ave. and Northeast 13th St. near a housing development, according to Brooke Willis, Williston Police Department administrative assistant and victim advocate.
Hall later died at the hospital a couple of days after the shooting.
According to a news release from the Office of State Attorney Eighth Judicial Circuit, the finding of a True Bill means the defendants will now be arraigned and will face trial at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.