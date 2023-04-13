Two people injured in Levy County crash

Two people were injured following a two-car collision on U.S. Highway 19 in Levy County on April 6.
According to a FHP news release, a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer, being driven by a 65-year-old female from Old Town, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Meanwhile, a 2020 Nissan Rogue, being driven by a 24-year-old Chiefland man, was heading east on NW 140th Street but had come to a stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19.
The man attempted to cross U.S. Highway 19 in the oncoming path of the Mercury Mountaineer. According to the news release, before crossing the road, the Nissan Rogue was hit on the right front and side by the front of the Mercury Mountaineer. The two cars came to a final rest on the east shoulder.
According to the news release, the man’s injuries were listed as critical while the female’s were minor. Both of the drivers were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital.
