Two people arrested after search warrant leads to drugs, guns

Two people are behind bars after a month-long investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force ended with a search warrant at a notorious drug dealer’s rented home in Williston, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond.
Thirty-three-year-old Dabrisha Littles was arrested on Oct. 12, as Tummond said she was selling drugs out of her residence. Members of the drug task force, along with the Williston Police Department, discovered an assortment of illegal drugs and two loaded guns while carrying out the search warrant.
Furthermore, in addition to Littles, officers also found Jeffery Hawkins, 39, of Williston, inside the home, too.
”Hawkins was in possession of narcotics and too was arrested,” Tummond said in the release.
Officers arrested Littles for possession of a trafficking amount of cocaine, possession with intent to sell MDMA, possession with intent to sell Xanax and possession with intent to sell Oxycodone. Tummond said she is also a previous convicted felon and cannot possess a weapon.
Littles is currently being held in the Levy County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
