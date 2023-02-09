WILLISTON — Two arrests have been made in regards to several Williston shooting incidents that occurred last year.
According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, on Sept. 24, 2022, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the old Williston Middle School. The investigation revealed that individuals left their vehicles and shot at one another. One person left the scene.
Deputies were able to speak to the other individual who remained on scene and claimed he acted in self-defense. Tummond said the person couldn’t name any of the other people involved.
The LCSO responded to a report of another shooting within the city on Oct. 12, 2022. According to Tummond, this incident occurred at the intersection of NE 212th Court and NE 37th Place.
“Upon law enforcement arrival, they discovered a 21-year-old male shot in the back with a .223 rifle,” he said in the news release. “The investigation discovered that a group of men in a passenger car exchanged gunfire with someone who lived in the area.”
The male victim did not cooperate with investigators. Tummond said detectives think he was involved in the first altercation that occurred in September. They found that both of these shooting incidents came from a gambling debt.
Tummond said detectives determined Larron Ross and Jacques Days, both of Williston, were the persons involved in the argument.
On Dec. 3, 2022, the LCSO responded once more to a shooting in the city. Tummond said this incident was at the Toad Stool Bar. The investigation found that Ross and Days traded gunfire in the parking lot of the bar.
“All parties involved fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival,” Tummond said in the news release.
Arrest warrants were then gathered by detectives for both Days and Ross, who were charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a public place, according to Tummond.
Days was arrested in the parking lot of the Levy County Courthouse on Dec. 7, 2022, on the charges mentioned. Tummond said he was booked into the Levy County Detention Center with a bond set at $85,000. He remains in custody.
Tummond said the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the LCSO, found Ross at an address in Gainesville. He was arrested and later taken to the Levy County Detention Center. His bond was also set at $85,000. He has since been released.
“Although these two arrests have been made, this investigation is still ongoing,” Tummond said in the news release. “Detectives know other individuals are involved in these shooting incidents, as well as other criminal activity in the Williston community. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in solving these crimes.”
Anyone with information about his crime or any others is encouraged to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 352-486-5111. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-349-8477. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
