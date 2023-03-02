WILLISTON — Two men believed to be connected in a Williston homicide that occurred in February have been arrested.
The Williston Police Department provided an update in the investigation on its Facebook page Friday and announced that one of the suspects, 22-year-old Kentavious Brown, was in custody.
On Monday, just a few days after the arrest of Brown, the police department released another update on social media and announced that the second suspect, 20-year-old Isaac Williams, was also in custody. Both men are being charged with premeditated first-degree murder and are being held with no bond.
Malik Hall was shot on Feb. 5 and later died at the hospital a few days after the shooting. Brooke Willis, Williston Police Department administrative assistant and victim advocate, said in a Feb. 21 phone interview that the incident happened close to the Old Williston Middle School at Northeast Fourth Avenue and Northeast 13th Street near a housing development.
Arrest warrants were filed for the two individuals on Feb. 16.
The U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, Levy County Sheriff’s Office and the Levy County Eighth Judicial Circuit helped the Williston Police Department in locating the two men.
