Two Levy County schools awarded funds through School Recognition Program

On Oct. 17, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $200 million in awards for a number of schools in the state through the School Recognition Program.
According to a news release, the awards are set to go to 1,400 institutions that showed student growth and teaching excellence during the 2021-2022 school year. Additionally, in order for the schools to be eligible for the awards, they had to receive a school grade of “A” or improve by at least one letter grade from the year before.
“I was glad to award more than $200 million to 1,400 schools that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence over the past year,” DeSantis said in the release. “These awards can be used to give our hard-working teachers bonuses, and are particularly important in Southwest Florida, where they will go a long way toward helping our teachers in the area get back on their feet.”
Several schools in the North Central Florida area received a portion of the award funds, including two in Levy County. Those are: Cedar Key High School and Bronson Elementary School. In total, the county received $141,027 in funding, according to a report from the state.
Schools can use this funding for several provisions, according to the release. Some of these include: Bonuses to the faculty and staff, educational equipment or materials to assist in maintaining and improving student performance, and temporary personnel for the school to assist in maintaining and improving student performance.
“The exact distribution of funds is determined by the school’s staff and school advisory council,” the release said.
