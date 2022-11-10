Two incidents over the last week occur on the campus of Bronson Middle High School

BRONSON — Two separate incidents within the last week at Bronson Middle High School led to a secure campus and lockdown at the institution.
According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, on Thursday, Nov. 3, the school announced a secure campus just before 10 a.m. after a student went to the health department complaining of sudden illness and associated vomiting.
”The student told the staff nurse other students in the same class were also feeling ill,” Tummond said in the release. “School officials, in an abundance of caution based upon the previous day event, announced a secure campus and contacted the school resource deputy.”
Just a day prior, the school went into lockdown mode after two students were reportedly suffering from an “unknown illness” in one of the bathrooms on campus. According to Tummond, a school resource deputy was notified after staff members found a white powder in the bathroom with the students. Following an investigation with the help of detectives from the LCSO Drug Task Force, it was determined that the substance was methamphetamine.
The ensuing investigation on Nov. 3 led to a response from EMS to the school. Multiple students in the class were then checked out by paramedics, according to Tummond.
”This evaluation determined the students were not suffering from an exposure to any chemical or narcotic,” Tummond said in the release. “The symptoms these students reported are similar to those of the Flu.”
The students who were feeling ill were checked out of school that day and the classroom was sanitized, according to Tummond.
The second incident to occur on the campus happened Monday when the school announced a lockdown due to a report of a weapon on school grounds. According to a news release by Tummond, the lockdown occurred at approximately 9:49 a.m. after students reported spotting a sixth-grade student waving a gun underneath a table in the cafeteria area before going to first period.
”One student reported the gun was aimed at his legs, which scared him,” Tummond said in the release. “School officials and the LCSO school resource deputy immediately responded to that student’s class room.”
Tummond said the 11-year-old student was located by School Resource Deputy K. Sheppard at his assigned desk and was taken into custody. A Daisy CO2 BB pistol was found in the student’s backpack by the deputy, who then took the gun.
Tummond said the lockdown was lifted at 10 a.m., and the student was arrested and booked into the Levy County Detention Center where he will be released to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice after processing.
”Sheriff (Bobby) McCallum continues to issue this stern warning,” Tummond said in the release. “Students who violate the law while on school campus and put other students and staff in dangerous situations will be arrested. There is no way to immediately identify this BB gun as a toy, as it looks exactly like a handgun.”
”The SRD and school staff did exactly as they are trained to do in this type of situation and quickly resolved this issue,” he said in the release. “Thankfully, the gun was not real and no one was hurt.”
In a public statement that was posted on its Facebook page Monday, the School Board of Levy County said there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Bronson Middle High School.
