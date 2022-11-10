CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland men were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a long drug investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force team.
According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the task force ended the lengthy investigation after carrying out a search warrant at a known drug house located at 10091 NW 40 Ave. slightly east of Chiefland.
Two men, 53-year-old Thomas Barr, of Chiefland, and 39-year-old Christopher McQuay, also of Chiefland, were arrested by drug detectives during the investigation for a multitude of crimes, according to Tummond.
Tummond said Barr was found inside the home, where he was arrested. Deputies located McQuay, meanwhile, not too far away from the residence.
”Drug detectives knew McQuay resided at the home they were searching and took him into custody,” Tummond said in the release.
Detectives spent several hours searching the residence. According to Tummond, following the end of their search, they had taken $63,871 in cash and four guns. One of the weapons had been reported stolen from Chiefland while another was reported stolen from Tampa.
”Detectives also seized 98 grams of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and 84 grams of marijuana,” Tummond said in the release.
Barr is a repeat convicted felon and is prohibited from having a firearm. Tummond said he has previously served one sentence in the Florida Department of Corrections. Barr is being charged with five weapons offenses and four drug distribution charges.
McQuay, like Barr, is also prohibited from possessing a gun and was previously convicted of several felonies. He has also served three sentences in the Florida Department of Corrections in the past.
Both Barr and McQuay are being held in the Levy County Detention Center. Barr’s Bond is set at $476,000 while McQuay’s is $326,000.
