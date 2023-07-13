Two-car collision leaves one dead, another injured

One person died and another suffered serious injuries following a two-car collision on U.S. Highway 19 Monday afternoon.
According to an FHP news release, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Sedan, being driven by a 35-year-old Pinellas Park man, pulled out of a business driveway and crossed the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19.
Meanwhile, another Sedan, which was being driven by a 27-year-old Chiefland man, was heading north on U.S. Highway 19 and was heading towards the intersection of the driveway. According to the news release, the Pinellas Park driver failed to “yield at the driveway and U.S. Highway 19” and entered into the oncoming Sedan’s path, leading it to hit the left side of the Pinellas Park man’s vehicle.
According to the news release, the Sedan being operated by the Chiefland driver then started to turn clockwise and struck a median marker with its left side. The vehicle came to a final stop in the grassy median facing south.
The other Sedan was turned to the east shoulder and came to final stop facing east. According to the news release, the Chiefland man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. It was unknown whether the Pinellas Park driver was wearing one.
