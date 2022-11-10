Truck driver charged in school bus accident that occurred in March

Charges have been filed against a truck driver who ran his tractor-trailer into the back of a Levy County school bus in March.
According to Lt. Patrick Riordan, FHP public affairs officer, the agency filed six charges against 35-year-old Frederick Campbell, of Seffner, on Monday, Oct. 24. Campbell is being charged with: Reckless driving with serious bodily injury, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to stop for a school bus, careless driving, falsification of time records, and operating a CMV with an out of service condition.
The March 30 crash occurred on U.S. Highway 19, just north of Inglis. According to an FHP press release, the school bus was carrying 10 student riders and made a stop at SE 140 Lane (in front of Village Pines Mobile Community & RV Campground) to let off passengers.
The school bus turned on its flashing red lights, but Campbell, for unknown reasons, failed to stop, leading the tractor-trailer to collide into the back of the bus, according to the press release. Five of the students on board were taken to UF Shands Hospital, with two being in serious condition.
A dashcam video that appeared on the Twisted Truckers Facebook page showed the tractor-trailer reaching speeds of 72 miles per hour before slamming the back of the school bus.
