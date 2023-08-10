Tri-County Uniforms celebrates grand reopening

CHIEFLAND — One night, long ago, Darlene Barnhill’s father-in-law took her son out on his boat.
At 2 a.m., they had not returned, leading Barnhill to call the police for help.
Within an hour, not only were the police looking, but a large number of Chiefland citizens had also joined in the search with their own boats and brought the family safely home.
Barnhill tells this story as the moment she fell in love with Chiefland.
So, when it came to starting her own business, Tri-County Uniforms, it should not come as a surprise that Barnhill would set up in the town she has deep affection for.
“I could have made a fortune in Gainesville,” she said. “But I chose to stay in Chiefland.”
For more than 20 years, Tri-County Uniforms has operated in the plaza next to Save A Lot. The clothing store is currently celebrating its grand reopening after a large remodel.
Tri-County Uniforms is the only scrub shop between Levy County and Gainesville and still manages to pull customers from UF Health Shands and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
“We probably have as many people in town as out of town,” Barnhill said. “I have one regular who drives all the way from Jacksonville.”
The store is offering multiple sales to celebrate its reopening, including $9.99 tops and pants and reduced price women’s shoes. It is also running a raffle for a purse, or another store item of equal value.
Tri-County Uniforms offers an array of scrubs in sizes XXS up to 5X, women’s shoes size 5 to 14, medical equipment, scrub caps, jackets, purses and badge reels. It also carries corrections officers’ pants and boots.
“A lot of them don’t know that we carry stuff like that, or that even if I don’t have it I can order it,” said Kelly Kennedy, who has worked with Barnhill for about five years.
In her decades of operation, Barnhill has trained many locals. And several of these people have pursued careers in medicine. This includes Dr. Logan Andrews, who now practices with Tri-County Internal Medicine and Family Practice and Andrews Healthcare Consulting.
“We carry stuff that amazon doesn’t like Barco – Grey’s Anatomy, you can’t order certain things on Amazon,” Kennedy said. “You have to order through the company, and they don’t have a direct to consumer website.”
In addition, the store also offers layaway and gives store credit for used items. Barnhill and Kennedy both give strong reasons to support small, local businesses.
“You get to create a relationship with people that are coming in,” Kennedy said. “We learn our customers. We know what brands they like.”
“We memorize what everyone wears,” Barnhill said. “All they have to do is walk in and mention where they work, and we know what they wear. We thrive on customer care.”
Tri-County Uniforms is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
To stay up to date on the store’s latest news and sales, visit Tri-County Uniforms on Facebook at www. facebook.com/TriCounty Uniforms.
