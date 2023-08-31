Tri-County Pregnancy Center receives grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

WILLISTON — A humanitarian grant has been received by the Tri-County Pregnancy Center (TCPC) from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through the Ocala Florida Stake.
The grant enables TCPC to continue to provide free services to families in need.
TCPC, located in Williston, was organized in 1995 and is a ministry for Jesus Christ. It provides emotional support and practical assistance to men and women who are experiencing an unplanned pregnancy and helps them plan for the future of their child and themselves.
Services offered by TCPC include abstinence, abortion, and adoption education, a food pantry, free pregnancy tests, cribs, car seats, baby supplies, post abortion counseling, maternity clothes, children’s clothes, children’s books and toys, and referrals for ultrasounds and STD testing.
Partnerships through grants such as these are invaluable in uniting communities and improving the quality of life for the individuals who live in them.
For more information about TCPC, visit tcpcfl.org.
