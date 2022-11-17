Tri-County Outreach's 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry set to take place Saturday

CHIEFLAND — Thanksgiving is just a week away. And on this day, a number of families will gather together to give thanks for all they have during the holiday season.
And while several families will have the opportunity to be amongst one another and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, there are others who might not be as fortunate to have this privilege.
This weekend, Tri-County Outreach will try to provide some help to those less fortunate when it holds its annual Walk to Feed the Hungry. Saturday will mark the 12th year of the event.
“We started it so that we could raise funds for our turkey baskets, Christmas and then restock our food pantry,” Connie Brown, director of Tri-County Outreach, said in a phone interview.
The walk, which is 1.5 miles, will take place on the bike trail located behind The Gathering Table restaurant in Chiefland.
“We walk all the way up to the RV park and back,” Brown said.
“The whole event probably only takes about an hour,” she said.
Brown said the way the event works is people will pick up walker sponsorship packets and then proceed to ask others to sponsor them. These folks can be family members, businesses, etc.
“They say, ‘I’m walking to feed the hungry,’” Brown said. ‘Will you sponsor me?’”
Brown said not all walkers will get sponsors, however. A few will sponsor themselves or will simply show up the day of the event and will place money in a jar that is setup at the walk.
Meanwhile, the sponsors that give $100 or more will have their family or business name on a sign that reads, “thank you for feeding the hungry”, which is placed at the walk on the day of the event, according to Brown. These signs are then taken to the Outreach following the walk and set outside of the organization’s building.
Brown said the signs are placed on both sides of U.S. Highway 19 for a week.
Furthermore, for the sponsors that give a $1,000 or over, they will have their name placed on the finish line banner at the walk. Brown said the banner is then hung underneath the Outreach’s sign for roughly six months.
Brown said the deadline for sponsors wanting to give $100 or more was Monday. Nonetheless, people are still encouraged to come out and walk and give a donation.
“If this ministry has touched you or someone you know in anyway, please come out and walk,” she said.
The walk is set to begin at 9 a.m.
“Thanksgiving is the holiday where we stop and thank God for all of our blessings,” Brown said. “People want to bless others that are less fortunate. And giving to this walk so that people can have a nice Thanksgiving, that’s a way that the community can help people that are less fortunate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.