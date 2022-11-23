Tri-County Outreach held its 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry Saturday in Chiefland.

And despite the cool temperatures and a little bit of light rain, 27 people came out to participate in the walk, which took place on the bike trail behind The Gathering Table Restaurant.

Prior to folks beginning the walk, Connie Brown, director of Tri-County Outreach, gave a brief speech to open the event and thanked all those who showed up as well as those who sponsored the walkers. According to Brown, 75 people as well as businesses sponsored the walkers this year.

Brown also said in an email response that as of Sunday, 55 turkeys, with sides, have been passed out to low-income families.

