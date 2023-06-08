TRENTON — Tri County Metals was recently recognized as one of 13 companies within the state to achieve certification in the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP).
The company was honored during a presentation on May 31. Among those in attendance was a portion of the Tri County Metals leadership, production and scheduling team.
According to a news release, SHARP “is designed to recognize employers with outstanding safety and health management systems and compliance with OSHA’s (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) high standards.”
David Ashman, Safety and Health consultant for the USF SafetyFlorida Consultation Program, was on hand to present the SHARP certification to Tri County Metals President Chris Weatherilt.
“This is no simple achievement,” Ashman said while speaking to those in attendance. “I like to call this a top-to-bottom type of award. What I mean by that is it takes cooperation from everyone in the company.”
“It’s not just about management commitment,” he said. “It’s you guys (referring to the Tri County Metal employees) cooperating (and) doing your part of the team and the family to achieve this.”
After accepting the award, Weatherilt then took a few minutes to thank Ashman as well as his team for their dedication.
“It’s a group (and) it’s a team effort,” he said. “I can’t be prouder of you all and the efforts that you have made over the last couple of years of achieving this.”
“As a company, we want to continue to try to achieve this every single year,” Weatherilt said. “We always want to try and set the bar higher and higher every year.”
According to the OSHA website, the 12 other companies to receive the SHARP certification include: Allied Scrap Processors Inc. (Lakeland), Alti-2 Inc. (Deland), Big Top Manufacturing Inc. (Perry), Canterbury Tower (Tampa), Flotech Inc. (Jacksonville), Melitta USA Inc. (Clearwater), New Limeco LLC (Princeton), Planet Stone, Marble & Granite Inc. (Bradenton), Stiles Corporation (Plantation), Stiles Corporation (Sunrise), Techfit Digital Surgery Inc. (Daytona Beach) and Tintometer Inc. (Sarasota).
Tri County Metals has eight locations spread throughout Florida, with its corporate office located in Trenton. For more information, visit https://tricounty metals.com/.
