A number of people flocked to Douberly Farms in Trenton Saturday for the Trenton’s Thankful Farm Festival.
The festival featured several vendors, food trucks, a kids’ zone, music entertainment and much more.
“We just saw a need in the community to have a safe, fun environment for local vendors, no matter what size they are, to come out showcase their wears (and) have a good time,” Kate Douberly, of Douberly Farms, said of the festival.
“This is our third event of the year. We did one in the spring (and) we did one back in September,” she said.
Douberly said more than 100 vendors were in attendance at the event, which also had pony and monster truck rides along with performances by Seth Dukes.
“(It’s) just a good community event,” Douberly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.