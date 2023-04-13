Trenton Middle High School placed on lockdown for second time this week

TRENTON — For the second time this week, Trenton Middle High School was placed on lockdown.
According to a news release posted on the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning, the sheriff's office and Trenton Department of Public Safety responded to the school after it was placed on lockdown by Gilchrist County School District employees because of a potential suspicious person on campus.
Deputies quickly arrived on scene and began an investigation and search of the school. According to the news release, the investigation showed no threats to the students or campus, and the suspicious person ended up being a school board custodian.
"GCSO would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this situation," the news release said. "The safety of the students, faculty and public is always our first and foremost priority."
Trenton Middle High School was also placed on lockdown Tuesday after a threat came in by phone to the school's main office at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to a post on the Gilchrist County School District Facebook page.
In response to the threat, safety protocols were implemented, which also included contacting the sheriff's office, cancelling all extracurricular activities and conducting a sweep of the entire campus, according to the post.
Schools resumed normal operations the next day, given the threat did not seem to be credible. However, there was an increase in law enforcement on the "Trenton campuses," according to the post.
