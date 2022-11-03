Trenton Middle High School celebrated its Homecoming throughout last week with plenty of activities. Just a few of these included: Spirit week with dress themes for each day, Tiger Growl, a Homecoming parade and Homecoming game.

Below are the winners from several of the Homecoming competitions that took place:

High school Homecoming float

First place: 10th grade, Jumanji

Second place: 12th grade, Candyland

Third place: Ninth grade, Uno

Middle school Homecoming float

First place: Eighth grade, Battleship

Second place: Sixth grade, Game of Life

Third place: Seventh grade, Scrabble

Skits

First place: 12th grade, Candyland

Second place: Ninth grade, Uno

Third place: 10th grade, Jumanji

Commercial

First place: Seventh grade, Scrabble

Second place: Sixth grade, Game of Life

Third Place: Band, Clue

Literacy Door

Middle school: Ms. Besterman’s class

High school: Ms. Grant’s sophomore class

Homecoming King and Queen

Kurtis McConnell and Kendall Kartzog

