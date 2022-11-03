Trenton Middle High School celebrated its Homecoming throughout last week with plenty of activities. Just a few of these included: Spirit week with dress themes for each day, Tiger Growl, a Homecoming parade and Homecoming game.
Below are the winners from several of the Homecoming competitions that took place:
High school Homecoming float
First place: 10th grade, Jumanji
Second place: 12th grade, Candyland
Third place: Ninth grade, Uno
Middle school Homecoming float
First place: Eighth grade, Battleship
Second place: Sixth grade, Game of Life
Third place: Seventh grade, Scrabble
Skits
First place: 12th grade, Candyland
Second place: Ninth grade, Uno
Third place: 10th grade, Jumanji
Commercial
First place: Seventh grade, Scrabble
Second place: Sixth grade, Game of Life
Third Place: Band, Clue
Literacy Door
Middle school: Ms. Besterman’s class
High school: Ms. Grant’s sophomore class
Homecoming King and Queen
Kurtis McConnell and Kendall Kartzog
