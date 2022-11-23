Trenton Elementary School's 2022 Teacher and Employee of the Year

2022 Trenton Elementary School Teacher of the Year Charlotte Kearney and Employee of the Year, Kathy Jones.

 Courtesy of Trenton Elementary School Facebook

Charlotte Kearney, a kindergarten teacher at Trenton Elementary School, was recently recognized as the school’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Meanwhile, Kathy Jones was honored as the Employee the Year.

According to a post on Trenton Elementary School’s Facebook page, Kearney is set to retire from teaching in December after 36 years in the school system.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.