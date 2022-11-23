TRENTON — During this time of giving, Trenton Elementary wanted to do their part in supporting the community. They spent the last few weeks collecting food and participating in a turkey fundraiser. Teachers and students worked extremely hard to make Thanksgiving special for as many needy families as possible.
Each classroom was responsible for collecting food items for a basket, and students could also bring in a dollar for a paper turkey. The classroom with the most turkeys sold won a pizza party. Over a two week span, Trenton Elementary raised over $3,000 to go towards turkeys, food and Christmas and enough food was collected to make over 59 food baskets to go along with the turkeys. Thank you so much for the outpouring of love from parents and community members who have made this year’s thanksgiving fundraiser successful.
