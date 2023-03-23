CHIEFLAND — A Chiefland man was recently arrested for an outstanding warrant for his arrest for the selling of methamphetamines, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond.
Levy County Drug Task Force detectives arrested Todd Myers, 54, at a camping trailer he was residing in located on the 8500 block of NW 60 Street on March 15. Tummond said detectives were aware that Myers lived in the trailer and once they arrived, they observed Myers walking out. He was arrested right away.
Tummond said two pill bottles were found in Myers’ pocket by detectives. One of the pill bottles contained medication that was prescribed to him while the other one had 1.32 grams of fentanyl. Another collection of 18.85 grams of fentanyl was also found during a later search of the trailer where Myers was living.
“Florida law describes trafficking of fentanyl as being in possession of more than four grams and is a second-degree felony that, if convicted, can result in a 25 year sentence,” Tummond said.
In addition to fentanyl, Tummond said Myers was also found in possession of 28.09 grams of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Tummond said Myers is being charged with the outstanding warrant as well as the additional new charges. He was booked into the Levy County Detention Center with a bond set at $122,500.
