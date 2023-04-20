Town of Bronson seeking volunteers to help with small renovation to Bronson Public Library

Volunteers will meet at Bronson Town Hall on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. 

 Courtesy of: Levy County Florida Facebook page

BRONSON — The Town of Bronson is looking for volunteers to help with a small renovation to the Bronson Public Library.

Volunteers will meet up at Bronson Town Hall on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

According to a post on the Levy County Florida Facebook page, some of the minor exterior renovations include pressure washing the building. A few of the minor interior improvements include repairing drywall, replacing ceiling tiles, painting and cleaning the carpet.

GFL Environmental will have roll-off containers brought to town hall on Friday, May 19. According to the post, “the roll-off dumpsters are for depositing furniture, passenger vehicles, appliances, carpet, etc.” The containers will be picked up from town hall on Monday, May 22.

Those interested in helping with these minor renovations to the library are asked to contact Town Manager Sue Beaudet at 352-486-2354 or townmanager@townof bronson.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.