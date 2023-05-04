Town of Bronson holds ribbon cutting for new fire station

BRONSON — Members of the Bronson Fire Department were joined by residents and city, county leaders Saturday for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Bronson Fire Station.
The building, located at 655 N. Hathaway Ave., was built with a $1.85 million grant from the Florida Department of Financial Services, according to a news release.
The new fire station features a kitchen and lounge area, multiple bathrooms, a bunk room, a conference room and offices, just to name a few.
Fire Chief Dennis Russell said future plans for the fire station include building a helipad and training facility on the property located behind the building.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, the town also served hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and pastries from Bourbon Vanilla Bakery to those in attendance. There were also opportunities for folks to tour the fire station, as well.
According to the news release, staff and volunteers will be moving their operating supplies from the current fire station at 660 E. Hathaway Ave. to the new location over the next several weeks.
The public works department will be moving into the old fire station once the relocation process is completed and some improvements are done to the building.
“Once all of the operating supplies have been relocated, and the roof has been replaced by Gainesville Roofing, the public works department will start moving their equipment from the James H. Cobb Park to the current fire station,” the news release said.
