BRONSON — New commissioner Tim Hodge took the oath of office alongside Rock Meeks, who was re-elected to the Levy County Commission, during the latest commission meeting on Nov. 22. Hodge will now represent District 4. Meeks ran unopposed and will continue to represent District 2.
In county business, L & S Holdings LCC approached the commission about creating the Shady Hammocks Estates.
Justin Lamb and Jesse Strickland own L & S Holdings LLC and plan to divide 412 acres into 37 parcels of 10 or more acres each. The plots will be sold as individual lots. Lamb and Strickland were represented at the meeting by surveyor Gary L. Milam.
Several neighbors voiced concerns about the plan, including preservation of wetlands that are home to unusual species, and added traffic on a road with low visibility.
Commissioner Desiree Mills and Planning and Zoning Director Stacey Hectus reiterated that the plat has to meet state and local requirements before it goes before the commission.
The land, which is located generally on SE 80th Street and the Levy/Marion County line, falls in the district represented by Mills. She raised a number of questions to the surveyor and shared that she has received four calls this month alone about the road.
“However, I believe that when you own property in Levy County, if you meet all the requirements, you should be allowed to do what you want to do with your property,” Mills said.
The commission voted unanimously to allow the plat to move forward. This is only the preliminary plat and modifications are still possible. The commissioners will vote again on the final plat, though the Levy County Planning Commission has already approved the preliminary plat as well. The Department of Environmental Protection will review the impact to the wetlands, as is normal procedure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.