Tickets on sale now for Cedar Key Arts Center's Children’s Art Program Benefit Event

CEDAR KEY — If you are looking for unique experiences to give as gifts this year, the Cedar Key Arts Center is now selling tickets to its annual Children’s Art Program benefit event to be held on Jan. 20, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monet’s Magical Gardens is the theme for the casual evening of food, libations and creative socializing. Chef’s choice of appetizers will be provided from the historic Island Hotel and Restaurant, The Island Room Restaurant at Cedar Cove, 29 North, Steamer’s Clam Bar and Grill, and Duncan’s on the Gulf.
Tickets cost $25 and may be purchased at the Keyhole Gallery (457 Second St. Cedar Key), from any art center board member, or at the Cedar Key Post Office, on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It promises to be a good time for a great cause!
