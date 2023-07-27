BRONSON — A routine traffic stop for a Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy recently led to the discovery of a large amount of illegal substances.
According to a LCSO news release, the deputy conducted the traffic stop July 7 at the 300 block of North Hathaway Avenue in Bronson for an improper tag attached to a motor vehicle.
During the stop, the release states the driver of the car, Jeanette Sims, 40, of Gainesville, tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by deputies after a short foot chase. Two passengers were also detained at the location of the traffic stop.
A further investigation led to findings of significant quantities of illegal substances inside the vehicle. According to the news release, this included: Trafficking quantities of fentanyl (more than 4 grams) and trafficking of methamphetamine (more than 14 grams).
The fentanyl that was taken weighed 16.6 grams, and the methamphetamine weighed 41.3 grams, according to the news release.
As a result of the investigation, all three suspects were arrested and are facing the following charges:
– Sims faces charges for resisting without violence, failure to register a motor vehicle, knowingly driving on a suspended or revoked license, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a total bond of $65,000.
The release states that at the time of arrest, Sims also had an active warrant in Levy County for failure to appear.
– Samantha Smith, 36, of Dunnellon, faces charges for trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held on a total bond amount of $210,000.
– Alan Dones, 36, of Davie, Florida, faces charges for trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held on a total bond of $55,000.
