TRENTON — During the gentle mid-morning of Jan. 13, residents gathered in Ayers Health & Rehabilitation Center’s main dining room for a party that was as big as the Rock and Roll King himself.
Songs from many of Elvis’ albums played in the background while residents enjoyed some his favorite snacks; including Hawaiian meatballs, yogurt covered pretzels, and of course – fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. The sandwiches were expertly made by one of our local loyal volunteers, Danette Wiley. She brought some help with her that made the whole event shine and run smoothly, serving food and drinks, handing out souvenirs and helping residents find their seats.
Little expense was spared for this ’50s rock and roll theme, featuring vinyl record table centerpieces, fun spiral ceiling hangers, bright pink program brochures, a photo booth with two life-size Elvis cutouts on both sides, pink and blue balloons in floating bunches around the room and golden stars scattered across the walls. Residents took pictures looking like rock stars in their colorful souvenir sunglasses, and some even posed excitedly next to the King for the camera. While taking a resident back to her room, she said: “That was the best party I’ve been to since I’ve been here.”
Ayers is ecstatic to have parties like this regularly for the residents to enjoy like during our memorable “pre-COVID” days. The new activities director, Amber Stanley, already has party ideas brewing for the upcoming months, and we cannot wait to share them! Our next big event will be PROM, which is set for Friday. And without saying too much, we’re getting the community involved for a dedicated evening of stars and glam.
