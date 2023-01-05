From milestone birthdays and achievements to new businesses and retirements/resignations, there was a little bit of everything inside the Levy Citizen throughout this past year. Below are just a handful of the Citizen’s top news headlines from 2022.
Strow announces retirement from Williston police force
After a 50-year career in law enforcement, Dennis Strow announced his retirement as Williston’s police chief during a Williston City Council meeting on Feb. 22, 2022.
Williston voters elect Goodman as mayor
Charles Goodman was elected as the new mayor of Williston after defeating Jerry Robinson – who had previously held the role since 2018 – 271-175 in the city’s mayor race in March 2022.
Cedar Key: Virgil Sandlin is out as city’s police chief
Cedar Key Police Chief Virgil Sandlin was let go during a meeting at Cedar Key City Hall after the Cedar Key Commission voted 3-2 to uphold Mayor Heath Davis’ firing of Sandlin after a situation on Feb. 26, 2022, in which he called in sick to dispatch but did not contact his deputy – which is the required policy. When a situation occurred on Dock Street, there were no Cedar Key Police on duty. Davis had reached out to Sandlin on March 1, 2022, to inform him of his termination. Sandlin had already announced his retirement, with his last day set for May 11, 2022. A strong public outcry led the commission to agree to hear an appeal from Sandlin and ultimately vote.
Bronson gets three new businesses in one building
A grand opening was held for Bronson’s newest convenience store at the time on April 15, 2022. The event covered the opening of the Jiffy Store, Hardee’s and 4 Corners Liquors, all contained in one building at the corner of Thrasher Road and U.S. Highway 27 Alternate.
Celebrating a milestone
It wasn’t just any other birthday for Thomas Brown. He hit the century mark in May of 2022, turning 100 years old. A celebration was put on for Brown at the Chiefland Senior Center.
Margarita Ramos crowned first Miss May Day in 55 years
The Miss May Day pageant, last held in 1967, made its return in May of last year during the May Day Festival. And for the first time in 55 years, a Miss Day was crowned, as Margarita Ramos, of Chiefland, took home the honors in what was the only pageant she had entered up until that point.
Pastor Joe Link of North Chiefland Church of God announces retirement
Pastor Joe Link spent 43 years in ministry before announcing that he was retiring as of July 1, 2022. A retirement dinner was held for Link following his final sermon in June of last year for members and visiting pastors to wish him well.
Levy County resident brings home the gold
Equestrian Alexia McCue, who is from Williston, brought home three Gold medals in equitation, dressage and trail while competing in the U.S. Special Olympic Games June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando.
‘Legends Never Die’
The Levy County Government Center was dedicated in memory of the late Mike Joyner on Aug. 5, 2022, who passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, while serving his term as Levy County commissioner.
Williston: City Manager Jackie Gorman resigns
Former Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman submitted her resignation just a day after a special meeting was called for by Mayor Charles Goodman on Aug. 18, 2022, relating to Gorman as well as former Deputy City Manager, Deanna Nelson. The women were at the forefront of multiple complaints from city employees.
Chinese-based company buys land for primate facility
In July of 2022, a Chinese-based biological research company, JOINN Laboratories, bought 1,400 acres at 6870 SE County Road 326 (in Morriston) for $5.5 million with the intentions of building a primate quarantine and breeding facility.
Honoring the best in Chiefland
The Annual Awards Banquet, presented by the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, made its return for a 39th year in September 2022. It was the first time a banquet had been held in two years due to COVID-19.
Lending a helping hand
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm on Sept. 26, 2022. And while the worst of Ian stayed away from the Levy County area, it still hit home for people like Jessica and Ronnie Fennell, who have ties to Fort Myers. The husband and wife, with the help of Homestead Park and The Junction Tavern, collected a variety of supplies during the weekend of October 1-2, 2022, and personally drove them down to Fort Myers to help those affected by the storm.
Construction of CFEC Fiber-to-the-Home Broadband Network begins: Providing gigabit-speeds at an affordable price to nearly 11,000 in Phase 1
Construction of Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s 100 percent fiber-optic network, which will provide low-cost, high-speed internet and phone services to local communities through Fiber by Central Florida, began in October 2022. Make-ready construction was expected to start on Dec. 1, 2022. Fiber construction is expected to begin on March 1.
More than 600 employees gather to celebrate Blackfin Boats’ upcoming 50th anniversary
Blackfin Boats is celebrating 50 years of being in business in 2023. And to commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held at Monterey and Blackfin Boats in Williston on Nov. 9, 2022, that featured a special lunch for more than 600 of the manufactures’ employees.
Heading to the Hall of Fame
In November of 2022, Don Quincey, owner of Quincey Cattle Company in Chiefland, was one of two individuals announced by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame as 2023 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees. The induction ceremony for the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame is set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Fanning Springs State Park Celebrates 29th birthday
Fanning Springs State Park celebrated its 29th birthday on Dec. 3, 2022. And as part of the festivities, four aluminum sturgeon sculptures were also added in front of the Fanning Springs State Park sign heading south towards Chiefland.
Terry Bovaird named new Williston city manager
After previously holding the title of interim city manager following the situation with Jackie Gorman and Deanna Nelson, the Williston City Council voted Terry Bovaird as the new city manager at its Dec. 6, 2022, council meeting. Bovaird will serve a four-year term, which went into effect on the same day as the meeting.
Human remains discovered in Gilchrist County identified as missing Dixie County teenager
Human remains that were found in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County on Dec. 5, 2022, were identified as missing Dixie County teenager at the time, Demiah Appling. A search had been ongoing for the juvenile since she was first reported missing on Oct. 16, 2022.
