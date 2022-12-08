"The Holiday Channel Christmas movie Wonderthon" comes to the Chief Theatre

CHIEFLAND — Christmas. A time for magic. A time for the traditions we cherish.
For many, this is the time to put on your pajamas, grab some cocoa, and curl up to watch romantic holiday movies. “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” at the Chief Theatre tells the story of six couples who meet and fall in love in the town of Hopewood Falls, Vermont. All the characters are clichés of romantic comedies, like the no-nonsense businesswoman who comes to buy a Christmas tree farm and ends up falling in love with the down-to-earth owner.
“It’s a farce of Hallmark movies, like six story lines in one show,” Monieka Walbaum, who is directing the show, said. “Just fun, lighthearted Christmas.”
Walbaum also headed up last season’s very successful production of “Clue.”
The “Wonderthon” cast features 18 local actors, most of whom are from the area high schools. Teenagers from Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties make up most of the cast, as well as a few adults.
“It’s been fun,” Walbaum said. “The kids are dedicated. They have a great work ethic. But it’s a tough time of year. You compete against a lot of other things going on. Churches are putting on shows and schools that are doing things. It’s a busy time of year, so it’s hard during Christmas time.”
Tyler Matteson is a junior at Chiefland Middle High School and Jenna Walbaum is a homeschool student. They play Blake and Merry, the unlikely couple who find love at the local tree farm.
“My mom and I bond over Hallmark movies,” Jenna said. “I’ve watched more Hallmark movies than I can count on my fingers. And I’m sure I’ve seen ones that are very similar to these storylines. Aside from the fact that they are over-dramatized. You definitely see a lot of the tree farm owners and the business people. All the cliches.”
Felicia Sisk and Jose De La Cruz are both students at Chiefland Middle High School. They play Carol and Jackson, a couple who meet under very bizarre circumstances.
“Carol’s a little bit crazy,” Sisk said. “She’s in her own little fantasy world for the whole show. She’s a little bit out there: she spent 10 years as a war photographer because she thought it would be relaxing.”
“I first started doing theatre when I did Biggity Bad at the high school in 2017 and I’ve just been doing a whole bunch of shows over there,” she said. “I first got involved with the Chief Theatre in 2020 with “Robin Hood.” This is my third show here, and I’m really glad I got into this one. I think this might be one of my favorite shows.”
“Jackson is unlucky,” De La Cruz said. “He wasn’t dealt the best hand. He’s trying to stick with the story, but he just does not like it at all – and for good reason. I feel bad for Jackson, but it’s really fun playing him.”
“I started doing shows here the last two years with the children’s show, and I thought this one would be cool,” he said. “In the youth shows, you are with younger kids so it’s more like being a mentor and setting a good example.”
In addition, the cast features Blake Bianco, Brooke Bianco, Olivia DeMille, Cristian Gonzalez, Sage Gregory, Hailey Horrigan, Karson Hutchison, Angelica Miller, Brooke Plant, Amelia Sanders, Isabel Sanders, Jacob Walbaum, Jonathan Waldrop and Ashton Weatherford. The show is written by Don Zolidis and produced through special arrangement with Play Scripts.
Beyond performing, the Chief encourages their volunteers to get involved in every aspect of the theatre. While the directorial team is composed of experienced, adult actors, some of the “Wonderthon” production team are high schoolers, including stage management and set design. The theatre encourages all of the community to get involved in the arts.
“If you don’t try to do something that you really love in life, what’s the point? You only have one shot. Go for it,” Sisk said.
“The Holiday Channel Christmas movie Wonderthon” runs Dec. 9-18 with performances Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 with discounts available for students, military and seniors. They can be purchased online at www.chieftheatre.org or by calling 352-493-2787. The Chief Theatre is located at 25 East Park Ave. in Chiefland.
