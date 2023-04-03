Stress poses a significant public health problem. Though work is often cited as a primary cause of stress, in 2022 socioeconomic issues contributed to a spike in stress levels, which serves as proof that thereÕs no shortage of potential stressors.
According to the Stress in America Survey 2022 from the American Psychological Association, 81 percent of respondents indicated they were stressed out due to issues affecting the supply chain. Inflation proved even more troubling, as 87 percent of participants in the survey indicated they were stressed out by the rising cost in living. ThatÕs especially noteworthy, as it marked a nearly 30 percent increase from the year prior.
Stress is more than an inconvenience. Though the APA notes the human body is well-equipped to handle stress in small doses, chronic stress poses an entirely different problem, affecting various parts of the body.
Musculoskeletal system
The APA reports that muscle tension is almost a reflex reaction to stress. However, muscle tension for long periods of time can trigger a host of problems, including tension-type headache and migraine headaches, which are each associated with chronic muscle tension in the shoulders, neck and head. The APA notes that work-related stress in particular has been linked to musculoskeletal pain in the lower back and upper extremities.
Respiratory system
Stress can present problems affecting the respiratory system as well. Shortness of breath and rapid breathing can occur when a person is feeling stress. Though the APA acknowledges this is often not a problem for people without respiratory disease, the group notes it can exacerbate breathing problems for people with preexisting respiratory conditions, including asthma and COPD.
Cardiovascular system
Chronic stress can contribute to long-term problems affecting the heart and blood vessels, which the APA notes are the two elements of the cardiovascular system that work together to provide nourishment and oxygen to the bodyÕs organs. Chronic stress has many hallmarks, including a consistent and ongoing spike in heart rate. As a result, long-term ongoing stress increases a personÕs risk for an assortment of cardiovascular problems, including hypertension, heart attack and stroke.
Gastrointestinal system
The APA notes that hundreds of millions of neurons in the gut are in constant communication with the brain. This is why feelings of nervousness or anxiety often produce the sensation of butterflies in the stomach. When a person is dealing with chronic stress, that can affect communication between the gut and brain, potentially leading to pain, bloating and other discomfort in the gut.
Stress is a public health problem that affects people from all walks of life. Individuals feeling excess levels of stress are urged to speak to their physicians and visit apa.org for more information.
