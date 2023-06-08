The changing face of fatherhood

The days of men “babysitting” their own children are a thing of the past. Today’s fathers are more nurturing and more likely to contribute to child care and housework than ever before.
Starting when their kids are first born, modern dads are, in fact, more involved in rearing their children than their fathers and grandfathers were. As recently as the 1970s, it was rare for a man to be present when his child was born. Now it’s uncommon for a dad to not be in the delivery room when his child comes into the world.
The trend of fathers playing active roles in their kids’ lives continues throughout childhood, and today’s fathers spend more time caring for their kids. One study found that fathers from 11 wealthy western countries spent about an hour a day on child care activities in 2012, but that dads in 1965 spent an average of just 16 minutes a day actively parenting.
Contemporary fathers are also more likely to contribute to household work than previous generations were. American fathers do an average of 10 hours of housework a week, compared to four hours a week in 1965.
One specific task in particular that men have embraced is preparing family meals, and 43 percent of men regularly cook.
When men take on a more active role in parenting, their kids benefit. Studies show that children with involved dads perform better academically, have higher self-esteem and are less likely to have troubles with the law later in life.
