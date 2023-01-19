CEDAR KEY — Sixteen people gathered inside a warm Cedar Key City Hall Saturday morning for a donation presentation.
The BlackClam Corporation (BCC), which produces the annual Cedar Key Pirate Invasion, presented a check for $15,000 to the Cedar Key School PTO Playground Fund.
“This is unbelievable,” Patty Shewey, a kindergarten teacher at the school, said in an interview. “This is going to fix a situation that we have been dealing with for a while. And we’re not going to have to fret over the money.”
“It means the kids can play safe at recess and enjoy it,” Amber Ryan, a first grade teacher at the school, added. “It means the world that we’re going to get new equipment that’s safe for the children to play on.”
The BlackClam Corporation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was started in 2021 by five people who all have ties to Cedar Key. Its single purpose for creation was to produce the Cedar Key Pirate Invasion.
The five members of the corporation, Keith Hill, Janice Hill, Dan Hart, Kathy Hart and Cheryl Guagliardo, are volunteers. The five individuals – minus Guagilardo – along with volunteer John Caddigan, were in attendance for Saturday’s presentation.
Also absent from the donation was Lisa Custer, who recently finished up her term as Cedar Key School PTO president this past fall. According to Vice Mayor Sue Colson, Custer has been overseeing the fundraising efforts to help fix the school’s playgrounds and will be staying involved to assist in finishing the project.
The Cedar Key Pirate Invasion is put on as a charity fundraising event. At the start of each year, a local charity is chosen to receive proceeds from the event, which is held during the first weekend in November. The BlackClam Corporation depends on business sponsors, vendors fees, pre-invasion pub crawls, etc. as well as additional forms of donations and fund raising to raise money for expenses and charitable donations. It also relies on in-kind donations for certain services.
The Cedar Key School PTO Playground Fund was the charity chosen for this past year.
The 2023 Cedar Key Pirate Invasion Weekend is set for Nov. 3-5.
