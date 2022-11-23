OTTER CREEK — The Arc of Levy County is seeking Santas.
The Arc supports local adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. They currently assist 25 clients with programs that teach skills, which allow these individuals to live with dignity. All of these clients come from low-income families, so the nonprofit is seeking the community’s support in giving their clients a good Christmas this year.
“Christmas means so much to our clients and brings them such joy,” Lisa Daniels, executive director at Arc of Levy County, said. “They are really looking forward to another great Christmas here at The Arc. For most, this is the only Christmas they will get to experience and receive.”
Individuals and businesses are welcome to “Adopt A Client” this holiday season. You will be matched with an individual client to help make their wishes come true.
“We sit down with each client and fill out an information sheet of things they need and a few things they would like to have,” Daniels said. “Each adoptee will receive one once they sign up. They can actually shop for the client or donate money and we can do the shopping for them.”
Donations can be sent via cash, check, cash app or Venmo. Contact Sharon Wolfe at 352-949-1020 for more information. To learn more about the Arc and their clients, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thearcoflevycounty.
“We had a great turn out last year and are hoping for another one,” Daniels said. “The clients were definitely blessed with things from their list that they needed and wanted. They went home with a smile no one could steal. Help from our community will make this possible again.”
