Thanks all around

The Cedar Key Arts Center and Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Working Committee would like to thank everyone who made the 59th annual Spring Arts Festival a success.
Thanks to all of our volunteers who helped set-up, take down, staff the information booth and serve as block captains as well as those who assisted with the artist breakfasts and the Saturday night awards ceremony. The comments we received from the artists about the friendly volunteers and awesome hospitality of Cedar Key were sincere and heartwarming.
Thanks to our Purchase Award patrons and sponsors including: Levy County Visitors Bureau, Palms Medical Group, Tobacco Free Partnership of Levy County, Fugate and Fugate Law Firm and our Prize Award sponsors the Island Hotel, Old Fenimore Mill, Nature Coast Realty, Marina II, Steamers & the Cedar Key Arts Center; Supporting sponsors: Seacoast Bank, Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op, Island Arts and Cedar Key Canvas and the Levy Citizen. Without the generous support of our community, we could not put on this annual event.
Thanks to the Cedar Key Lions Club, which coordinated all park activities and the nonprofit organizations that provided a wide variety of fabulous food options in City Park. Many thanks to the businesses who handled the extra visitors on top of an already busy season and the City of Cedar Key, including the police and fire departments.
Finally, thanks to the dedicated members of the Cedar Key Arts Center Board, who coordinated the event for the 14th year in a room. GREAT JOB EVERYONE – it truly takes a village. Next year’s festival will be April 6-7.
For more information about the event and additional pictures soon, go to CedarKeyArtsFestival.com.
