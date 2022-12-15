Terry Bovaird named new Williston city manager

WILLISTON — The Williston City Council voted Terry Bovaird as the new city manager at the latest council meeting on Dec. 6.
Bovaird will serve a four-year term, effective as of Dec. 6. The position pays about $117,000 annually, according to the 2022-2023 Williston Budget.
Bovaird, who was previously deputy chief of police under Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls, took over as interim city manager after the Jackie Gorman/ Deanna Nelson incident back in August.
Mayor Charles Goodman told the Levy Citizen: “I have worked with Terry for several years and known him to be a person that does not explode when he is confronted.”
Such was not the case when Gorman, former city manager, took council members and staff to task when confronted about some questionable personnel decisions, most notably combining the positions of human resources director with deputy city manager, as was the case with Gorman’s choice of Nelson.
Both employees ended up resigning under pressure from the city council, mayor and Williston residents.
Bovaird told the Levy Citizen about his management style.
“I’m a big consensus builder,” he said. “So, we will manage as a team. All staff will be treated fairly. And (at) the end of the day, we’ll get the job done.”
“We will put our citizens and employees first, as they need to be,” Bovaird said.
“Bovaird is a highly educated person, and I support this appointment,” Goodman said.
Bovaird was chief of staff at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years, overseeing a $72 million budget and over 700 employees. It’s also the place where he worked alongside Rolls.
Bovaird served Williston as a police officer for the last three years before being nominated to fill in as interim city manager. Now, his position is official.
In other business, Goodman presented his “Student of the Month” awards.
First to be recognized was Oliver Mack, a second grade student at Joyce Bullock Elementary School. The second award went to Annastyn Chovart, an eighth-grader at Williston Middle High School.
The next meeting of the Williston City Council will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3 2023 at 6 p.m. The location is City Council Chambers, 50 NW Main St., Williston.
