TRENTON — A collaboration between multiple agencies recently led to the shutdown of a suspected drug house and the arrest of a Trenton man.
Officers and investigators with the Trenton Department of Public Safety and the Chiefland Police Department arrested Richard Brock Jr., 27, on Aug. 9 after executing a search warrant at an address of 316 NE 5th St., according to a TDPS social media release.
The release states the search warrant was granted after a lengthy drug investigation was carried out by investigators with the two agencies.
“This investigation was prompted after numerous complaints of drug activity coming from a camper in the backyard of this address,” the TDPS said in the social media release.
Brock is facing the following charges as a result of the search warrant and investigation.
Two counts of possession of meth within 1,000 feet of a school ($1,250,000)
Two counts of sell of meth within 1,000 feet of a school ($500,000)
One count of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell 1,000 feet of a school ($250,000)
One count of child abuse ($250,000)
One count of keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity ($100,000)
One count of possession of drug paraphernalia ($15,000)
Brock’s total bond has been set at more than $2.3 million.
