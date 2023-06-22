TCCRC seeking donations for family displaced in house fire

CHIEFLAND — Tri-County Community Resource Center is currently assisting a family that lost everything in a house fire.
According to an email from Beverly Goodman, manager of TCCRC in Chiefland, the family is currently staying with relatives in a small apartment temporarily while looking for a permanent home.
While they are not in need of household items at this time, Goodman did say the family could benefit from donations of the following items below.
- Infant girl: Size 6-9 months
- Youth boy: Size 16 Husky pants; Size XL (16/18) Youth shirts (or size SM men’s shirts)
- Teen girl: Size 7 Juniors pants; Size SM Juniors shirts (or size small women’s shirts)
- Teen boy: Size 36-inch waist pants (or size LG adult pants); Size LG men’s shirts
- Gift cards to Walmart/fast food restaurants
- Gas cards
Those interested in donating items are asked to contact Goodman at 352-507-4000 to arrange drop-off/pick up of the supplies. The items will then be given directly to the family.
