Tri-County Community Resource Center recently held a Spring Fling event Saturday on the TCCRC grounds in Chiefland. Over 30 area organizations took part in the event, which also celebrated TCCRC’s 8th birthday. Those in attendance had an opportunity to learn more about local resources, participate in games and also enjoy some birthday cake and other snacks.

