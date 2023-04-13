Take a trip to Kirby Family Farm with the Levy County Historical Society

WILLISTON — Join the Levy County Historical Society either Saturday, April 22 or Sunday, April 23 for a trip to Kirby Family Farm to step back into your childhood with a visit to Six Gun Territory.
Our tour bus will leave the Historical Society Headquarters in Bronson at 9:45 a.m. so you can get to the farm when the doors open at 10 a.m. Your vehicle can be parked in our lot in Bronson.
What are you going to see? Original Six Gun Territory gunfights and other live shows. Climb aboard the historic train and travel through time; CanCan Dancers and performances; live vendor demonstrations; the Indian Village; the “Shepherd Family Band”; Ride the Italian Carousel; and meet the original Six Gun Gunfighters, CanCan Dancers and other employees.
By 3 p.m., you will be ready for the tour bus to pull out and take you back to your car. Bring your folding chairs and blankets, but you must leave your pets at home.
No coolers or beverages are permitted, but you will find a tasty selection of food items available for purchase.
Tickets cost $20 for adults ages 10 and up; $13 for children ages 3 to 10; no charge for children age 2 and under. Cash only please. Advance reservations are required and we will board 14 passengers each day.
Please call either Toni Jenkins 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins 352-490-5636 to make your reservations.
We hope you will join us for this truly unique exhibition located right in our backyard in Williston. Bring the grandchildren and spend a memorable day with them at Kirby Family Farm!
