Take a trip to Kirby Family Farm with the Levy County Historical Society

The Levy County Historical Society was recently awarded a 14-passenger retired bus from the Levy County Transportation Department. The purpose of the Historical Society requesting the bus is to provide the means to transport visitors to the many interesting and historic sites found in Levy County. We intend to provide frequent tours, and a listing of proposed tours can be found on Facebook @Levy County Historical Society. Our goal is to conveniently transport visitors to the various sites, point out the variety of activities the sites offer and encourage visitors to return to the sites they find most favorable.