Suwannee River AMVETS Post 422 presents scholarships to area high school seniors

Suwannee River AMVETS Post 422 recently presented scholarships to a handful of students from area high schools.
The first came on April 25 during Chiefland Middle High School’s annual Scholarship Night. At the event, the post presented two seniors, Shanie Keene and Wade Gore, with $1,000 scholarships.
The second came this past weekend during Dixie County High School’s annual Scholarship Night on Saturday. The post presented two $1,000 scholarships to seniors Paige Albury and Noah Francis.
Also during Dixie County High School’s annual Scholarship Night, Joppa Lodge No. 4 presented a $500 scholarship to Nicholas Lanier. The Ladies of Joppa also presented a $500 scholarship to Emily Grace Lundy.
Suwannee River AMVETS Post 422 and Joppa Lodge No. 4 congratulate all the seniors for their hard work and dedication.
