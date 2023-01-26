On Friday, students in Levy County gathered for the 2023 Levy County Spelling Bee.
According to a post on the School Board of Levy County’s Facebook page, each school in the county had a speller in attendance at the bee as the students competed for the right to be crowned the spelling bee champion. When all was said and done, Jaden Olmeda, of Bronson Middle High School, was the winner.
Coming in at second behind Olmeda was Marcus Thompson from Whispering Winds Charter School followed by Blaidyn Ward from Cedar Key School in third place. According to the post, Olmeda will now move on to compete in the regional spelling bee, which is set for a later date this spring.
