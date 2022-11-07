CHIEFLAND — Tri-County Outreach was visited by Mrs. Loundsberry’s fourth grade class from Riverside Christian School of Trenton on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The 24 students not only toured the outreach’s food pantry and thrift store, but they also bagged up to 48 bags of canned goods for the hungry in our community. The students have been learning in school about giving to others.
Connie Brown, administrator at the outreach, spoke to the students about the importance of giving, explaining how the community gives to the outreach’s thrift store in the form of donations. Then, the outreach gives it all back to the community by purchasing food from the sale of those donations. The food is then given to families in need. Tri-County Outreach is currently helping over 100 families every month with emergency food.
Tri-County Outreach is located at 708 N. Main St. in Chiefland. The hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
