"Stretching the Boundaries of Fiber" gallery show opening

CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key Arts Center (CKAC) will open “Stretching the Boundaries of Fiber”, a curated fiber art show Saturday during a reception from 5-7 p.m. at 457 Second St. in Cedar Key. The show will run from Saturday – Jan. 1, 2023. CKAC is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Christmas Day.
Fiber art is defined as fine art consisting of natural and synthetic fiber and other materials including fabric, yarn, paint, basket weaving mediums, wire and anything else that contributes to the process. What artists do with these materials can create incredible works of art.
The award-winning artists invited for the exhibit represent an exciting variety of fiber arts. Some of them will attend the opening reception to explain their art and answer questions from potential purchasers.
Jean Yao is a basket weaver who uses the finest palm tree materials from Florida. Among her many awards, she was named Best in Show at the 2022 Cedar Key Arts Festival (Old Florida Celebration of the Arts – a juried fine art fair). Her baskets range in size from a stunning 42” x 34” to more delicate 9”x 6” pieces.
Gin Blische is a wool sculptor, creating what have been described as fantastical creatures including one of her favorites, owls, as well as flamingos, octopus, meercats, rabbits and many more. Sizes vary from full size (13”x 13”) to mini creatures (5” x 5”). Be prepared to be uplifted.
Janet Herman’s take on fiber art involves an ingenious mixture of acrylic paint mixed with fabric, embroidery, sewing, watercolor and photography. Her work reflects her love of nature and the animals that inhabit it.
Virginia Stevenson paints on silk. And her colorful images will take you deep into the sea with mermaids, fish and scuba divers all exploring their mysterious world. Her work is done on long, flowing silk banners.
Barbara Cloud-Weisman will delight with her weavings and wall hangings with yarn from Florida Cracker Sheep – a heritage breed that developed naturally over the last 400 years. The combed wool produces a particularly downy character. The history and earthiness of the work created from this yarn enhances the emotional and tactile experience.
Judy Jull is a weaver that describes her work as functional, though it is anything but ordinary. Her pieces are beautiful examples of intricate weaving techniques with items including scarfs, wraps, placemats, napkins and more.
Avery Chase is a dynamic artist that creates rugs and other pieces using a punch-needle technique. Her work is bright, colorful, unique and impossible to ignore. Her subjects range from bold botanicals to eye-popping abstract imagery.
This is a show not to be missed. It likely has something for everyone who appreciates the diversity and innovativeness of fiber art.
