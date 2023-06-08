During a state of emergency the State of Florida may invoke a price-gouging statute. This statute makes it illegal to charge excessive or exorbitant prices for essential items, including shelter, gasoline, food, water, ice, lumber or generators, unless the increases in the amount charged are attributed to additional costs incurred by retailers. Individuals or businesses found to have engaged in price gouging face fines of up to $1,000 per violation, or up to a maximum fine of $25,000 per day.

The Department encourages residents who witness what they believe are price gouging incidents to report it at once to the Department’s price-gouging hotline: (800) HELP-FLA (435-7352)

